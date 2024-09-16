Expand / Collapse search

HCSO offers $1,000 reward for information on Newsome High School threat

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 16, 2024 8:24am EDT
Hillsborough County
In the aftermath of the deadly school shooting in Georgia earlier this month, law enforcement across Florida is noticing a large increase in "copycat" threats. The latest in the Bay Area came Friday at Newsome High School in Hillsborough County.

LITHIA, Fla. - Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a threat against a Hillsborough County high school.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced the reward being offered regarding a threat on Friday against Newsome High School in Lithia. 

The school was on ‘lock out’ status for several hours on Friday after a threat to shoot a teacher and bring a bomb to campus was revealed on Friday morning. 

Deputies reported an increased presence on campus at Newsome High School, starting Monday, as authorities continue to investigate the threat. 

HCSO asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800--873-TIPS (8477).

"Parents, talk to your children, monitor their social media, and report anything suspicious. Keeping our students safe is our top priority," HCSO wrote in a social media post. 