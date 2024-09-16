HCSO offers $1,000 reward for information on Newsome High School threat
LITHIA, Fla. - Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a threat against a Hillsborough County high school.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced the reward being offered regarding a threat on Friday against Newsome High School in Lithia.
READ: School threat against Newsome High prompts campus lockout, large HCSO presence
The school was on ‘lock out’ status for several hours on Friday after a threat to shoot a teacher and bring a bomb to campus was revealed on Friday morning.
Deputies reported an increased presence on campus at Newsome High School, starting Monday, as authorities continue to investigate the threat.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
HCSO asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800--873-TIPS (8477).
"Parents, talk to your children, monitor their social media, and report anything suspicious. Keeping our students safe is our top priority," HCSO wrote in a social media post.