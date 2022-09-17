Annual HCSO race raises $20,000 for at-risk youth

article

An annual run hosted by the Hillsborough County Sherriff's Department raised thousands of dollars for at-risk youth.

Sheriff Chad Chronister’s 'Ultimate Run' kicked off Saturday morning outside Temple Terrace Elementary School. More than 600 people left the start line before dusk for a 15k, 10k, 5k or family walk.

Sheriff Chronister said, in total, the department raised $20,000.

Half of the money raised will go to Children with a Vision, and the other half will go to Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranches.

"Both are amazing opportunities that turn to at-risk youth, give them educational opportunities, and create a safe environment," Sheriff Chronister added. "They're building stronger, smarter, safer children."

A runner collects his breath following the Ultimate Run on Saturday.

In addition to a shiny medal, top-placing runners received special prizes from donors.

The department has been hosting an annual race since 2005 to raise money for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Charities Inc.

The next event on the agenda is a sporting clay shootout in October, which raises money for its military charities.