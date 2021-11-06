HCSO: Riverview child cut by blade hidden in Halloween candy

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say an 8-year-old girl cut herself on an Exacto blade while biting into a 100 Grand mini-chocolate bar she got trick-or-treating in the Panther Trace community of Riverview.

Deputies say the child’s mother contacted them Friday night after discovering the partial blade in her daughter’s Halloween candy. According to HCSO, the chocolate bar had been wrapped and sealed before her child ate it.

"It is despicable that someone would tamper with a child’s Halloween candy for their own cruel enjoyment," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "As we continue to investigate this incident, we are reminding all parents of the importance of checking over every piece of candy your child received while trick-or-treating before letting them eat it. There is no such thing as being too cautious when it comes to the safety of our children."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

