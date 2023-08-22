HCSO: School custodian arrested after images of child pornography found in his possession

article

A charter school custodian has been arrested after numerous images of child pornography were found in his possession, according to detectives.

On August 21, detectives say they received information that led them to the suspect, Mark Jordan.

READ: Armed murder suspect shot, killed by law enforcement officers after opening fire trying to avoid capture: HCSO

According to detectives, Jordan admitted to creating and possessing numerous computer-generated child pornography images.

Jordan also admitted to deleting evidence from his phone, detectives said.

READ: Troopers discover driver attempting to smuggle 6 undocumented immigrants to Tampa

He is currently employed at IDEA Victory Public School.

Detectives say that Jordan is facing various charges, including 22 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

HCSO says they do not believe any children at the school were victimized.