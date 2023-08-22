Armed murder suspect shot, killed by law enforcement officers after opening fire trying to avoid capture: HCSO

A man who was wanted in connection with a 2009 homicide in New York was killed in a gun fight with law enforcement officers Tuesday morning at a Riverview apartment complex, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO says U.S. Marshals and Bay Area law enforcement officers learned that murder suspect Don Astor, 39, was in the Riverview area, and they spotted him getting into a blue Acura as they were setting up surveillance on Tuesday morning.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the U.S. Marshals decided to conduct a tactical traffic stop at that time because the area isn’t well-populated.

According to Sheriff Chronister, when the law enforcement officers boxed in the Acura, the driver, who was the suspect’s stepson, floored it and rammed into a Polk County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. That’s when, according to HCSO, officers boxed in the suspect's car even tighter and got out because he couldn’t go anywhere.

Sheriff Chronister said a Polk County deputy was the first to approach the Acura.

According to HCSO, that deputy approached the driver’s side of the vehicle while two Tampa police officers went up to the passenger side of the car.

Sheriff Chronister says that’s when the armed suspect opened fire, shooting across the inside of the car and out the window to try and hit the Polk County deputy.

"He has no regard for human life, not even a family member," the sheriff stated.

According to HCSO, the Polk County deputy returned fire. The two Tampa officers also fired their weapons and removed the suspect from the vehicle.

The suspect died at the scene.

"If you shoot at law enforcement, there are real consequences," Sheriff Chronister said.

According to investigators, Astor is a well-known member of the Latin Kings gang who has a history of crime to include aggravated assault, violent offender, rape, robbery, possession of a firearm, failure to register as a sex offender.

"This individual will never have the opportunity to victimize or harm another human being," Sheriff Chronister said.

Astor’s 19-year-old stepson who was driving the Acura is facing felony charges.

Officials are looking into whether or not Astor may be linked to crimes in the Bay Area.