HCSO searching for person of interest in Dover homicide

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person and vehicle of interest in connection with a homicide investigation in Dover.

Deputies discovered the deceased body of an adult female with upper body trauma around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday 9400 block of McIntosh Road.

The person of interest is a white man, who is approximately 6’0" tall and weighs 180 pounds. The man is seen on video wearing dark blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black hat and Nike shoes.

The vehicle of interest is a black two-door Dodge Ram pickup truck with a chrome grille and bumper. The front right headlight on the vehicle is out.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to immediately contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200.

