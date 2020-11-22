Tampa rapper arrested in Lutz double homicide

article

Billy Bennett Adams III, 23, was arrested Saturday and is facing two counts of premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of armed burglary of a structure.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Adams is accused of shooting and killing two men Thursday night in a make-shift recording studio in Lutz.

Deputies say Adams, a rapper who goes by the name Ace NH, knew both of the victims and shot the men after recording his music. He then fled the scene.

According to HCSO, Adams and the two victims self-identify as being part of the “Crips” gang on social media and detectives believe the shooting was part of a gang-related feud.

“This was a violent execution this suspect performed, and although the attack was clearly targeted, we will not allow gang-related disputes to disrupt the comfort and safety of innocent residents in any of our communities,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our deputies responded to the crime scene in less than five minutes the night of the murders, and due to their diligent work around the clock to solve this case, detectives arrested the suspect responsible in less than 48 hours. It is clear that this suspect had no regard for human life, and now he will face the consequences for his actions.”

Adams is being held at the Orient Road Jail.

