Two men shot and killed in make-shift music studio

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that occurred late Thursday night in Lutz.

A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, Crystal Clark, says two men were shot and killed at a shed that was being used as a make-shift music recording studio. The shed is located behind a home on the 15000 block of N 23rd Street.

Clark says a 911 call was received from someone around 11:46 p.m. to report the shooting. According to a witness, multiple people were inside the shed when the shooting occurred.

The Sheriff’s Office says the two men died at the scene.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation and witnesses are being interviewed.

In a statement, Sheriff Chad Chronister said, “We do not believe this shooting was a random act of violence, and we are asking anyone who knows something related to this incident not to be afraid to come forward and talk to detectives.”

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.