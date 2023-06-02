HCSO: Woman accused of trying to get father of unborn child to give abortion pill to pregnant mother

article

A woman is accused of trying to give a pregnant woman an abortion pill without her consent, deputies said.

The victim, who was 11 weeks pregnant at the time, contacted the Hernando County Sheriff's Office on April 12 after discovering that someone was soliciting to haver her unborn child killed.

According to deputies, the victim was contacted by the unborn child's father who told her that 21-year-old Haley Raborn asked that he kill the child.

Deputies say the father, who was the victim's ex-fiance, had SnapChat messages between him and Raborn. Raborn told the man that if he killed his unborn child that she would pay him with AirPods, investigators say.

Authorities say that Raborn was previously in a relationship with the father of the unborn child.

After sending the message, Raborn met with him to give him the "pill" she wanted to be used for the crime, according to investigators. He took what Raborn gave him to detectives.

Deputies say the pregnant victim got a restraining order against Raborn after learning about her plot.

During the investigation, detectives also discovered that Raborn created a fictitious Facebook account, utilizing the victim's name and photograph. Detectives determined that the fake account was most likely made to thwart their investigation.

On May 9, detectives met with Raborn at her home. They say she eventually admitted to trying to have the victim take an abortion pill, without the victim's consent.

They also say she initially denied making the fake Facebook account but ended up confessing. Investigators say Raborn told them she got the pill from a virtual doctor online and knew it was an abortion pill.

Raborn showed no remorse for her actions, according to authorities.

The suspect was arrested by HCSO detectives Thursday with the help of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

She was charged with Solicit/Attempted Murder on Unborn Child by Injury to the Mother and Tampering With/Fabricating Physical Evidence (fraudulent social media account). Her bond is set at $105,000.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies say.