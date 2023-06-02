Hernando woman ‘jokingly’ tries to rob bank with toy gun before withdrawing cash, deputies say

article

Deputies in Hernando County have arrested a woman they say tried to rob a bank in Spring Hill, but she says the whole thing was just a joke.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Wells Fargo bank located at 1337 Commercial Way in Spring Hill for reports of a robbery.

Deputies say a customer, later identified as Vanessa Ortega, entered the bank holding a bright blue object in her left hand around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Customer and bank employees told investigators that the bright blue object looked like a gun and Ortega pointed it at them and yelled, "This is a robbery, give me all your money!"

They told investigators that Ortega then pointed the object at a female customer and told her to "put all your money in my envelope."

The customers and staff told deputies they were scared.

According to detectives, Ortega then went to a teller and said she was only joking. Investigators say she proceeded to take $500 out of her account and left the bank.

Bank employees said Ortega was a regular customer and deputies say they are familiar with her as well.

While deputies were at the bank, authorities received another call about a verbal disturbance nearby.

According to investigators, Ortega was involved in the second incident and was taken to HCSO to be interviewed.

Detectives say she admitted to entering the bank with a ‘Nerf-style’ toy gun that she carries for her own protection. They added that she also told them that she yelled "This is a robbery, give me all your money." However, she said she was just joking about the robbery.

Ortega was arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a weapon.