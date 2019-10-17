Health officials remind owners to get pets vaccinated after a rabid raccoon attacked a Riverview dog

A pet owner found a rabid raccoon attacking his dog Tuesday, forcing his dog to be quarantined, according to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough).

Health officials said they are not issuing a rabies alert since the incident occurred away from neighborhoods and in a rural area.

“However, this incident serves as a reminder to ensure pets are up-to-date on rabies vaccination. It should be expected that there is always some level of the virus in our wildlife population,” according to a DOH-Hillsborough press release.

The dog was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic and was treated for wounds, received a rabies vaccine, and is expected to recover. The dog will be quarantined to make sure it doesn’t get sick.

Health officials tested the raccoon, and the results came back positive for rabies. They said they will notify all homes within a 500-foot radius, but officials didn’t specify where in Riverview the notifications will occur.

An animal with rabies could infect other animals, wild or domestic. Health officials suggest that all domestic animals be vaccinated against rabies, and all contact with wildlife should be avoided.

Rabies is described as a disease of the nervous system, and could be fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for humans is a rabies-specific immune globulin and a rabies immunization. Treatment should start as soon as the exposure occurs, according to health officials.

DOH offered the following precautions:

