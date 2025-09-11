Heated argument in Tampa leads to deadly shooting: Police

The Brief Tampa police say a heated argument turned deadly on September 1. Police say Jamarcus Harris, 22, was arguing with the victim before gunshots were fired. Harris has been charged with murder and felon in possession of a firearm.



An argument that turned into gunshots left one man dead and another man in jail, according to the Tampa Police Department.

What we know:

Officers went to the 4700 block of Citrus Circle shortly before 7:30 p.m. on September 1 to investigate a report of a man who was shot.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 29-year-old black male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Tampa police and first responders with Tampa Fire Rescue provided aid, but the victim died at the scene.

READ: Teen killed, 5 men hurt in shooting at Tampa apartment complex

While investigating, detectives received tips that the suspect was 22-year-old Jamarcus Harris.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Police say preliminary information indicated that Harris and the victim knew each other and had a heated argument before the shooting.

Investigators said they positively linked Harris to the shooting through leads and evidence.

Harris was taken into custody on Thursday.

He has been charged with murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

What they're saying:

"The outstanding efforts of our investigators have ensured this suspect will be held accountable for his choices," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "There are no disagreements, arguments, or differing opinions that should ever result in the loss of a life, and those who choose to use a gun to resolve a dispute will face justice."

What we don't know:

It is unclear how Harris and the victim knew each other.

It is also unknown what the argument was about.