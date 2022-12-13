Henry B. Plant Museum hosts 41st year of Victorian Christmas Stroll

Now in its 41st year, the Victorian Christmas Stroll at the Henry B. Plant Museum is giving historical holiday tours that will continue through December 23.

Dan Carpenter, a tour coordinator for the Henry B. Plant Museum said the Victorian Christmas Stroll is an opportunity for people to go back in time. Attendees get to see 100 Christmas trees ranging from two inches to 14 feet in height.

There are trees like their peacock themed Christmas tree or their Florida-themed Christmas tree. They have trees that are themed for the cigar industry, which is a major part of Tampa's history.

"It's obviously an opportunity for people to see the museum, but it's also an opportunity for them to enjoy the holiday season and really get into the festive spirit," Carpenter said.

Each room has a different theme and with colorful, bright and festive decorations. People can experience some of the antiques on site, but there are modern decorations as well.

Carpenter said the Tampa Bay Hotel was built in 1891, during the peak time of the Victorian era. The museum is preserved as it was during the Victorian era.

"It's really an opportunity for people to go back in time and be enchanted by the decorations, and also take in some of the unique wardrobes that we have on display in various room throughout the museum." Carpenter said. Hours are from 10 AM – 8 PM.

The Victorian Christmas Stroll runs through December 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Henry B. Plant Museum. For more information and admission pricing, click here.