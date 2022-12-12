More than 1 million lights featured in 'Festival of Lights' at Hillsborough County Fairgrounds

It may not feel like winter in Florida, but the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds can take you to a winter wonderland this holiday season.

The Festival of Lights features more than 1 million lights at the fairgrounds location. It's a two-mile drive through to see all the lights from your car. It also features Santa's Village where attendees can park to enjoy food, crafts, and a chance to meet Santa.

This year's Festival of Lights features all new LED lights, large displays, new technology and a drive-thru tunnel. There's also different themed areas of the drive-thru light show, which includes a unique Florida and "Hometown Hillsborough" themes.

When you are in your vehicle for the drive-thru tour, you can tune into 100.7 to experience the sounds and sights of the holidays.

"Even though we don't experience true winter weather in Florida, being able to come out an experience an event like this, you are able to bring that little bit of winter to Florida," Susan Holcomb with the Festival of Lights said. "Just that magical experience we're all craving."

The Festival of Lights at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds runs through January 1. For more information, visit hillsboroughcountyfair.com.