Here's what Florida's bear hunt would look like if it moves forward

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its proposal for what the black bear hunt could look like. Supporters say this would help manage the growth of the black bear population, while opponents say FWC should use non-lethal options instead. FWC will discuss the proposal at its meeting next Wednesday and Thursday.



For the first time in a decade, bear hunting may be back on the books in Florida soon.

Big picture view:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently released its proposal for what the black bear hunt could look like. The agency is set to talk about the proposal at its meeting next Wednesday and Thursday.

The proposal says the black bear hunt this year would run from Dec. 6-28, and then future hunts would be annually between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.

Dig deeper:

During the last hunt in 2015, 304 bears were killed in just two days after permits were given to anyone who paid, and the hunt was called off.

This proposal says permits would be issued through a random draw, applicants have to be at least 18-years-old and the number of permits would be based on factors like female bear survival and mortality data, including the hunting success rates from the previous year. Hunting would also be allowed within bear management units that have at least 200 bears.

FWC says it wants to slow the population growth to keep the numbers in balance with suitable habitats, saying "at some point, bears will have to start living in more marginal habitats, like neighborhoods." The agency estimates there are a little more than 4,000 black bears in Florida.

PREVIOUS: Florida wildlife leaders weighing state's first potential black bear hunt in a decade

Supporters say this would help manage the growth of the black bear population, while opponents say FWC should use non-lethal options instead.

"That's not the state of Florida," Tom Mooney from the group Bear Defenders, said. "Protect and preserve conservation. This isn't conservation. It's killing."

"As a hunter, as a sportsman, as a conservationist, I am always in support of scientifically driven conservation tools in the state of Florida and fishing and hunting are one of those tools for conservation of wildlife," Mike Elfenbien, Executive Director of the Cypress Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America, said.

Florida is considering a possible bear hunt.

The group Bear Defenders is planning protests Saturday across the state, calling the proposal a trophy hunt. Locally, protests will be in Tampa and Sarasota.

What's next:

FWC will discuss the proposal at its meeting next Wednesday and Thursday.

It comes after an 89-year-old man and his dog were killed by a black bear in Collier County earlier this month. It was the first deadly bear attack in Florida.

