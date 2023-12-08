Here’s what to know as the Seminole Tribe launches sports betting, table games in Tampa

On Friday morning, the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa will roll out the red carpet for a star-studded launch of new table games and sports betting. The casino is adding craps and roulette tables, as well as a sportsbook to its gaming line-up.

Seminole Hard Rock’s gaming expansion comes a bit later than initially expected. In 2021 the Seminole Tribe signed a new compact with the state of Florida, which green-lighted adding new table games and sports betting.

After a brief online launch of its sports betting app, gamblers were forced to hold when a series of legal challenges blocked the gaming expansion.

Now, two years and a Supreme Court ruling later, the Hard Rock’s new roulette and craps tables are officially open for bets Friday starting with the ceremonial first dice toss, wheel spins, and sports bet at 11:30 a.m.

Floridians 21 and older can once again place bets on the sportsbook app, Hard Rock Bet, as well.

The day will cap off with a performance by Thomas Rhett at the Hard Rock Event Center. The county star takes the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com.