Here's who's hiring in Florida, now that businesses are reopening

Manufacturing impact windows and doors is a 24/7 job. Now, PGT Innovations is hiring 150 employees across the state.

Debbie LaPinska, the company’s senior vice president of human resources, says as long as you're dedicated and willing to work, skills can be learned.

"There's a certain stamina that you need to work in manufacturing," said LaPinska. "As far as work skill, we’ve got on-the-job training, so we can pretty much take anybody from any industry and teach them how to be a manufacturing technician.”

PGT Innovations expects to fill 72 positions by next week.

"We've had a great response to our posting, we’ve had over close to 380 people apply for positions here," she said.

Looking for a job doesn't have to be frustrating. At CareerSource Tampa Bay, CEO John Flanagan said it's about putting your skillset to a new use.

"What we are trying to do is identify those folks and find opportunities for them whether it’s training or direct placement into other industries," he said.

Flanagan said the hospitality and tourism industry could take up to a year and a half before staffing is back to pre-COVID levels. He said employment will continue to grow in construction, manufacturing, health care and customer service positions.

Customer service is a skill he said most former hospitality and tourism workers dealt with daily.

"Every industry needs that customer service and face-to-face or first line of communication support, whether you’re manufacturing, construction, or a bank, or hospital. They all need that," said Flanagan.

CareerSource Tampa Bay has a list of "Hot Jobs" on its home page. These are jobs that are hiring right now in the Bay Area. It's updated as soon as jobs are available.

Flanagan said don't give up, but use the tools you've developed to help sell yourself.

"Utilize the skill sets that you’ve created and honed in your chosen profession and see how those translate to other professions," he added.

LINK: If you're looking for a job or need help visit: www.careersourcetampabay.com