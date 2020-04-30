Hernando County announces schedule for traditional graduation ceremonies, will hold virtual alternative if needed

article

School officials in Hernando County say they will move forward with plans to hold traditional commencement ceremonies for graduating seniors.

However, going virtual will be a back-up.

The updated graduation dates are:

Nature Coast Technical High School

Wednesday, July 29 at 8 p.m. It will take place at the high school.

Rain date: July 30 at 9 a.m.

Address: 4057 California St, Brooksville, FL 34604

F.W. Springstead High School

Thursday, July 30 at 8 p.m. at the high school

Rain date: July 31 at 9 a.m.

Address: 3300 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609

Central High School

Friday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Grace World Church

Address: 20366 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34601

Weeki Wachee High School

Saturday, August 1 at 3 p.m. at Grace World Church

Address: 20366 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34601

Hernando High School

Saturday, August 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Grace World Church

Address: 20366 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34601

According to the school district, the decision to hold the ceremonies were a result of an online survey where seniors, families and staff parents overwhelming preferred to have one.

Before those ceremonies can take place, school officials said each high school will conduct a drive-through "senior roll." Each high school principal will choose a route through a neighborhood around the school.

"This will be a great opportunity for parents, friends, staff and members of our community to wave and offer their congratulations as grads drive by," according to the school district.

The "roll" will take place May 15 at 8:30 p.m.

