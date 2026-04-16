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Hernando County brush fire grows as crews work to contain area

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Published  April 16, 2026 6:01pm EDT
Brooksville
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The Brief

    • Crews are working to contain a brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in the 4100 block of Burns Road in South Brooksville.
    • The fire has grown to about 12 acres and is roughly 5% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.
    • Crews are using bulldozers, brush trucks, water tankers, and a helicopter for water drops, while urging the public to avoid the area.

SOUTH BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Crews are battling a brush fire that sparked Thursday afternoon in South Brooksville, according to the Florida Forest Service.

What we know:

Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 4100 block of Burns Road.

As of around 5:10 p.m. the Florida Forest Service says the fire has grown to approximately 12 acres and was about 5% contained.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

Firefighters are using multiple resources to fight the flames, including four bulldozers, brush trucks and water tankers. A helicopter will also be making water drops to help contain the fire, according to FFS.

What they're saying:

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work safely. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Forest Service and Hernando County Fire Rescue.

BrooksvilleWildfires