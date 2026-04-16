Hernando County brush fire grows as crews work to contain area
SOUTH BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Crews are battling a brush fire that sparked Thursday afternoon in South Brooksville, according to the Florida Forest Service.
What we know:
Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 4100 block of Burns Road.
As of around 5:10 p.m. the Florida Forest Service says the fire has grown to approximately 12 acres and was about 5% contained.
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
Firefighters are using multiple resources to fight the flames, including four bulldozers, brush trucks and water tankers. A helicopter will also be making water drops to help contain the fire, according to FFS.
What they're saying:
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work safely.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Forest Service and Hernando County Fire Rescue.