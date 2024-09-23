Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine

Florida is under a state of emergency as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine strengthens and takes aim at the Sunshine State.

On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 41 counties, including Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

READ: Timeline: Will Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine strengthen and hit Florida?

According to the governor’s office, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, which is expected to become Hurricane Helene, could damage the operational capability of major interstates, roadways, bridges, airports, schools, hospitals, power grids, and other critical infrastructure.

The state said the water tables and riverine levels across North and West-Central Florida are still above normal due to Hurricane Debby.

Click here to read the full executive order.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: