Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 23, 2024 1:56pm EDT
Hurricanes
Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine to become Hurricane Helene

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine will likely become a ‘major hurricane’ before it likely makes landfall in Florida. As of 11 a.m. on Monday, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine had winds of 30 miles an hour and was moving to the north at about six miles an hour. Weber expects Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine to be a Category 1 hurricane by 8 a.m. on Wednesday as it works its way through the Yucatán Channel. Once it earns a name, it will be called Helene. Weber says by Wednesday night there is a possibility that the Bay Area will begin feeling the storm bands. On Thursday, Weber says the winds will start to turn more toward the south and southwesterly direction as it makes landfall in the Big Bend area around 3 p.m. He encourages people to look at the forecast cone not the line in the middle because even if the storm doesn’t make landfall on the west coast of Florida, the Bay Area will still feel its impacts such as bands of rain and wind. According to Weber, the heavy bands that will work their way into the Bay Area will cause a significant storm surge and significant flooding along the coastline.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida is under a state of emergency as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine strengthens and takes aim at the Sunshine State.

On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 41 counties, including Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

According to the governor’s office, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, which is expected to become Hurricane Helene, could damage the operational capability of major interstates, roadways, bridges, airports, schools, hospitals, power grids, and other critical infrastructure.

The state said the water tables and riverine levels across North and West-Central Florida are still above normal due to Hurricane Debby.

