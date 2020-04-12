Hernando County deputies conducting death investigation in Webster

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the area of Treiman Boulevard/US-301, just south of the Sumter/Hernando county line.

A crime scene has been established just off the west side of the roadway in the 9400 block of Treiman Boulevard, Webster.

Both lanes of traffic in the area are currently closed and motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route.

Additional details will be provided as they are made available by investigators at the scene.

