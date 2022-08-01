Hernando County deputies find shooting victim in Brooksville field

Hernando County deputies are following up on leads after a shooting left one person injured.

After midnight Sunday, they received a report about a possible shooting near Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. When deputies arrived, a large group of people were near the intersection.

Nearby, deputies said they found a man in a field on the southwest side of the intersection. They said he had one gunshot wound.

The man, who had non-life threatening injuries. , was taken to a nearby hospital.

Deputies said they spoke to people in the area and developed some leads, including the name of a possible suspect.

No other information was provided, including the victim's identity.