Hernando County dump truck fire spreads to nearby brush, causes major delays on southbound I-75: FHP
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A dump truck fire is causing major traffic delays in Hernando County on Wednesday afternoon. Portions of lanes along southbound Interstate 75 are closed near mile marker 295, after flames spread from the vehicle into nearby brush, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The backstory:
Troopers responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. to a dump truck and trailer that had a mechanical issue while traveling southbound on I-75 near Church Road.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
The driver pulled onto the outside shoulder, where the vehicle caught fire. Troopers say the flames quickly spread from the truck to the shoulder of the roadway and into the edge of the nearby wooded area.
Traffic impacts
Officials warned drivers to expect delays and are asking motorists to use caution when approaching the area.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.