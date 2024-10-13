Hernando County extends Local State of Emergency
HERNANDO COUNTY - Hernando County Board of County Commissioners has filed two extensions to the Local State of Emergency orders in place.
The county filed its second extension for Hurricane Milton-related aid and its third State of Emergency extension for Hurricane Helene relief. The extensions stretch the Local State of Emergency to seven days from being issued.
A Local State of Emergency allows the Hernando County Government "to take action as needed to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of our community," according to the county.
Hernando County residents can visit the county's Emergency Management website at www.HernandoCounty.us/EM for updates, or call the Public Information Center at 352-754-4083.
