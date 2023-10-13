Hernando County woman receives sentence for funneling $1.5 million from Humane Society

article

A Hernando County woman was sentenced to over seven years of incarceration after authorities said she funneled over $1.5 million intended for the Humane Society of the Nature Coast.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Susana Arneson, 39, had intercepted nearly $1.55 million in donations meant for the shelter and redirected the funds to her personal banking accounts. She had previously served as the director of the organization.

Investigation revealed that Arneson and her husband, Douglas O'Berry, used the stolen funds to purchase two residential properties, two boats and trailers, a horse, and more.

The two were arrested in February 2022 and charged with Money Laundering, Organized Fraud, and Grand Theft, all of which are first-degree felonies.

According to the sheriff's office, Arneson had requested 20 years of probation and no prison time; prosecutors were seeking a 15-year sentence with the Florida Department of Corrections.

She was ultimately sentenced to 90 months with the Florida Department of Corrections with 611 days of credit for time served. The case involving her husband remains open.