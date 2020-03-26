Hernando County inmates make face masks for area hospitals

article

Inmates at the Hernando County Detention Center are making face masks for area hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. Four sewing machines and numerous supplies were donated to the detention center to make the face masks.

Lieutenant Teresa Stevens taught four female inmates the basics of sewing. They learned how to iron, measure and cut fabric to make the masks.

At the end of their first day, the inmate made 131 masks, which were donated to Bayfront Health Brooksville Additional donations will be made to other area hospitals in the coming days.

Stevens said this project allowed female inmates to interact in a positive setting with other female inmates while learning a new skill and building self-esteem.

"To see the inmates smile as they developed extreme pride and ownership of the project from a deputy's perspective while giving back to the community is a great gift," Stevens said.

Lt. Stevens also made contact with administrators of the Million Mask Challenge, a nationwide effort to combat the face mask shortage for medical personnel. The hope is the group can help coordinate community needs and develop additional resources for face mask production.

