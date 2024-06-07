Hernando County man accused of downloading, viewing child porn on social media

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man faces multiple charges after investigators found files containing child sexual abuse on his social media account, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they got a tip in February about Alexander Esquivel, 62, possessing child pornography.

A search warrant was later served to the social media platform, which was not named by the sheriff's office.

Investigators say the search turned up four files containing child porn, leading to Esquivel's arrest at his Spring Hill home Friday morning.

Esquivel faces four counts of possession of child pornography, along with one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Jail records show he's being held without bond.

