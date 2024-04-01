Hernando County man arrested for child porn after over month-long investigation: Deputies

article

A 21-year-old man was arrested after being the suspect in an investigation involving the possession and distribution of child porn, according to officials.

The Hernando County Sheriff's office says they received information that prompted them to start an investigation on Feb. 13, 2024.

According to deputies, Joseph David Spain was identified as the possible suspect. According to authorities, detectives got a search warrant for Spain's online accounts and another one for Spain's internet provider.

The sheriff's office says the warrants provided them with access to the contents of Spain's account.

According to detectives, they found one file of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

On Thursday, officials say detectives went to Spain's home to talk to him. He admitted to owning the account in question and to sending the file from that account to another account.

Spain was arrested and charged with:

Possession of child pornography (1 count)

Unlawful use of two-way communication device

Bond - $10,000

The investigation is ongoing.

