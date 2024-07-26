Hernando County math teacher named 2025 Florida Teacher of the Year

A Hernando County teacher was selected from nearly 185,000 public school teachers in the Sunshine State as the 2025 Florida Teacher of the Year.

Jaime Suarez teaches mathematics at Challenger K-8 School of Science and Mathematics in Spring Hill.

She was selected as one of the five finalists for the state's teacher of the year award through a rigorous selection process, state officials said. Florida's Commissioner of Education, Manny Diaz Jr., named Suarez the winner Thursday night.

"Congratulations to Jaime Suarez on being named Florida’s 2025 Teacher of the Year," said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. "It is because of inspirational and dedicated educators like Jaime that Florida’s students continue to exceed expectations and raise the bar for education. I look forward to seeing the impact that she will make on educators across the state over the next year."

Suarez teaches math to students in grades 6-8, is grade level team lead and mentor, as well as the coordinator of the Math Field Day, and serves on the district's science textbook selection committee.

As part of the award, she'll receive $50,000 from the state of Florida and will serve as the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education for a year, advocating for students and representing Florida's teaching community.

She'll also receive a tuition waiver to pursue a graduate degree from Florida State's College of Education and a two-year Florida College scholarship from the Florida Prepaid College Savings Plan to present to a student of her choice.

In addition to the Teacher of the Year announcement, the state announced special awards honoring some of the state's best educators.

Included among those was Gerard Madrinan, of Pinellas County, this year's recipient of the Mary J. Brogan ‘Excellence in Teaching’ Award. The award recognizes a district teacher of the year who instills a passion for learning in their students.