Hernando County Sheriff's Office K-9 dies from post-surgery complications
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9s.
Maverick passed away from complications after surgery on Sunday, the agency announced Monday night.
The K-9 had been with the sheriff's office since January 2024, according to HCSO.
Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
What they're saying:
In a post on social media, the sheriff's office wrote: "Thank you, K-9 Maverick for your dedication and service to Hernando County. May your memory never fade."
The Source: This story was written with information from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
