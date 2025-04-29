Expand / Collapse search

Hernando County Sheriff's Office K-9 dies from post-surgery complications

Published  April 29, 2025 7:17am EDT
Hernando County
The Brief

    • K-9 Maverick passed away on Sunday, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office announced.
    • HCSO says Maverick suffered complications following surgery.
    • Maverick had been with the agency since January 2024.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9s.

Maverick passed away from complications after surgery on Sunday, the agency announced Monday night.

The K-9 had been with the sheriff's office since January 2024, according to HCSO.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the sheriff's office wrote: "Thank you, K-9 Maverick for your dedication and service to Hernando County. May your memory never fade."

