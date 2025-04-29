Hernando County Sheriff's Office K-9 dies from post-surgery complications

The Brief K-9 Maverick passed away on Sunday, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office announced. HCSO says Maverick suffered complications following surgery. Maverick had been with the agency since January 2024.



The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9s.

Maverick passed away from complications after surgery on Sunday, the agency announced Monday night.

The K-9 had been with the sheriff's office since January 2024, according to HCSO.

In a post on social media, the sheriff's office wrote: "Thank you, K-9 Maverick for your dedication and service to Hernando County. May your memory never fade."

