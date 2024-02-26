Hernando death investigation underway after vehicle fire: Deputies
SPRING LAKE, Fla. - A death investigation is underway after a vehicle fire on Hancock Lake Road near Datzell Drive in Hernando County, deputies said.
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the fire was extinguished.
They closed the roads down in the area while they responded to the fire.
Authorities haven't confirmed many details about the death, but said their investigation is active.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter