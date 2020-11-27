Brooksville Walmart evacuated after explosion, fire involving tractor-trailers

article

An explosion outside a Walmart in Brooksville forced the store to be evacuated just minutes after it opened for Black Friday shopping as Hernando County firefighters battled flames that spread across at least three tractor-traiilers.

Around 5 a.m., a deputy, who was already stationed at the store, located at 13300 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville, heard an explosion on the western side of the building around 5 a.m. The deputy called the fire department and additional deputies.

Photo shows flames spreading among the tractor-trailers at Walmart. (Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office said, at the time, one tractor-trailer was on fire. The deputy checked for occupants and removed one occupant from one of the other tractor-trailers.

As other deputies arrived, the Walmart was evacuated. By the time fire crews arrived, the fire spread to two other tractor-trailers.

The store has since reopened to shoppers.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.