Hernando deputies search for owner who fastened zip-tie around dog's neck

Hernando County deputies are trying to track down the person who zip-tied a dog, causing its head to "swell considerably."

They said the dog, an adult male pit bull and cur mix, was spotted in the 16000 block of Blair Avenue in Brooksville on Saturday. They said it took three days for animal enforcement officers to capture the dog and remove the zip-tie.

It was taken to Hernando County Animal Services and treated. Deputies said the swelling of its head has subsided.

Anyone with information on the dog's owner is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-754-6830.

