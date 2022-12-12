Hernando deputies: Suspect 'displeased with quality of' marijuana shoots victim's car in retaliation

article

A Hernando County man was arrested after he admitted to shooting at a vehicle to "scare" the victim inside, deputies said, adding that the suspect was upset at the quality of marijuana the victim sold to him earlier that day.

On Saturday, deputies said the male victim called 911 around 6:30 p.m. reporting his vehicle was struck by gunfire while entering an apartment complex from Mariner Boulevard. When deputies arrived, they met with the victim, who said as he drove into the complex, he noticed two men standing on the sidewalk. He provided a description of each person.

During the investigation, deputies learned one of the men was either a resident or a guest at the apartment complex. Then, a male resembling the description provided to deputies exited one of the units. He was detained, along with two other men who were inside the apartment.

Deputies said all three were brought to the sheriff's office for questioning. One of the men, identified as 19-year-old Isiah Jaheem Geigel, admitted he shot at the victim's vehicle, officials said.

READ: Hernando County man arrested after setting patrol vehicle on fire, officials say

"Geigel went on to say that he had previously purchased some marijuana from the victim and was displeased with the quality of the product. Geigel confronted the victim earlier in the day regarding his concerns and was unhappy with the way the victim was handling the situation," according to a news release from the sheriff's office. "Geigel felt the victim had ‘disrespected him.’"

Geigel added that while he chose to shoot at the victim, he had no intention of hurting him, deputies noted.

"He just wanted to scare him," officials said, adding that Geigel hid the firearm after the shooting occurred.

MORE: Florida man arrested with meth pipe after climbing tree in attempt to escape law enforcement

A search warrant was obtained and deputies said they found the firearm.

Deputies also said two other vehicles were struck by stray rounds. Both were unoccupied at the time.

Geigel faces charges of shooting into a vehicle and aggravated assault.