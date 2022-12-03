Florida man arrested with meth pipe after climbing tree in attempt to escape law enforcement

A Hernando County man wasn’t able to outsmart deputies by climbing a tree following a bicycle chase.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop a man on a bicycle shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Navy Drive and Twin Dolphin Drive in Brooksville, but he gave a fake name and fled.

The sheriff’s office’s K9 and aviation units were called in to help locate the man later identified as Michael BoDor.

It wasn’t long before the aviation unit spotted BoDor hiding high up in a tree.

Mugshot of Michael BoDor courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

He climbed down the tree without further incent and had a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue on it.

BoDor was charged with fleeing to elude law enforcement, providing false information to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.

He is being held without bond due to a previous failure to appear charge for resisting an officer without violence and trespass.