Hernando deputy shoots, kills man while serving felony warrant

A man with a felony warrant for his arrest is dead and a Hernando County deputy is on paid administrative leave after shots were fired early Saturday morning in Spring Hill.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home at 12480 Feather Street in Springhill around 2:40 a.m. to serve a felony warrant.

Deputies say upon making contact with the wanted man, shots were fired and the man was killed.

HCSO says no deputies were injured in the incident and the agency has not provided additional details surrounding the shooting.

FDLE will be investigating the shooting as they do with all deputy-involved shootings.

As per standard protocol, the deputy involved in this incident will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.