High-flying airshow stars are Air Force aces who bring precision to the cockpit

The Brief While their core purpose is to recruit, retain, and inspire, the Thunderbirds are an awesome display of elite performance. Air shows serve as a powerful recruitment tool, as they showcase the teamwork and competence of the U.S. Air Force pilots. Those pilots take on high-stakes maneuvers flying just inches apart at high speeds of over 500 miles per hour.



The annual Sun 'n Fun Fly-In attracts aviation fans, flight enthusiasts and those interested in military history. It also brings out the awesome aerial prowess of some of the most elite Air Force Aviators in the United States.

The backstory:

What are the planes that the Thunderbirds use?

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are specifically a Lockheed Martin F-16C/D Fighting Falcon. They are described as a multi-role fighter jet and are utilized for their maneuverability and precise controls.

The Air Force uses the aircraft to tour the nation, stopping at Air Shows and other events as a recruitment and demonstration tool.

"So, our mission of the Thunderbirds is to recruit, retain, and inspire. And so those are prominently our three things that we get after," shared Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Prevendar. He is the Commander and Leader of the US Air Force Demonstration Squadron, and the pilot of Thunderbird 1.

"And air shows are a great example of doing that because there’s so many people, not only on the Thunderbirds, but just in the military service in general, that have seen an air show and been inspired by aviation and this is like the prime example at Sun 'n Fun to be able to do that because it has so much impact and so many touchpoints," he said.

Public demonstrations of the aircraft's capabilities show the public the power of the F-16's and the incredible discipline the pilots have to maneuver in close quarters.

"We like to instill the 'Disney' magic in people, that gut feeling that you go to when you get to see all the different rides and all the different experiences," he said. "We hope everybody gets to experience that this weekend as we go with the air show... It’s going to be loud, it’s going to be proud, it’s just going to be magical and inspirational."

It's that magic that they share with every air show crowd.

What they're saying:

That recruitment tool works.

"I never expected to be a pilot in any way. I think life has a way of working itself out, and you’re meant to be where you’re meant to be at that given time," said Lt. Col. Prevendar. "It’s truly an honor to be the commander and the leader of the Thunderbirds. So not only am I number one, but I get to fly out front and lead the entire team around while we do the air demonstration."

It is still a military unit. The Lt. Colonel leads more than just a team of pilots.

"I’m also responsible for 135 members of the team. That’s both officers, enlisted, contractors, and government civilians. It’s really, really special to be able to be a part of that and to be on point," he said. "So we have six pilots that fly in the demonstration, but we have 12 officers, and we have eight total that are pilots."

Leading that unit means instilling not just the values of the United States Air Force, but also the unit cohesion and discipline required to fly these fighter aircraft in the specialized routines for airshows like Sun 'n Fun.

"It is a lot of practice and then, in the end, it's that blind trust," admitted Lt. Col. Prevendar. "(Be)cause if they don't have that trust in me and I don't have that trust in them, then we can't execute to the elite precision level that we do."

Showcasing that skill and training for thousands of air show visitors is the icing on the cake for Lt. Col. Prevendar and his team.

"I get to see the people and see the crowds and see some of their reactions," he said of performing at Sun 'n Fun. "And that is... so not only do we inspire others, but we are inspired ourselves. And so, every single time it is just jaw-dropping as far as just how fun it is, just the impact you can have, and it’s like, where else would you want to be?"

Read about the annual air show here: Lakeland's SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo returns with 'Red, White, and Blue 52' theme for America's 250th birthday

What you can do:



The Thunderbirds will be performing at the Sun 'n Fun Fly-In in Lakeland. They perform in an airshow that begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday and can be seen in the air over Lakeland Linder International Airport and the surrounding area.

That airshow schedule can be found here: