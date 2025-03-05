High school choir set to perform on 'life-changing' international trip

The Brief A student choir from a Pinellas County high school will perform in Spain and Portugal over spring break. The students in the choir are highly skilled, having to audition for their spots and train intensely. Students described the opportunity that promises them the chance to spread their music while immersing themselves in other lifestyles.



A group of talented young singers from Pinellas County is preparing for a journey of a lifetime.

The Vox Nova Chamber Choir practicing.

The Vox Nova Chamber Choir from Gibbs High School is heading to Spain and Portugal over Spring Break for a weeklong concert tour.

The story is " What's Right With Tampa Bay ."

The backstory:

It’s a big moment for the 29 students in the Vox Nova Chamber Choir.

Their voices will soon echo through historic churches in Lisbon, Segovia, and Madrid as they perform a selection of American choral music.

READ: Bay Area nonprofit expands to help feed thousands of families

"It's true," said Matthew David Clear, the Choir Director at Gibbs High School. "This is a cultural exchange and an educational experience for our students. I think it's going to be a wonderful, life-changing thing that they'll remember for the rest of their lives."

What they're saying:

Choir member Jendayi Timothy says she can’t wait to experience performing in such breathtaking venues.

Jendayi Timothy singing as part of the Vox Nova Chamber Choir.

"All the concerts that we're doing internationally, we're doing in different historical churches and different areas that are going to be super-cool and make our sound really grandiose and epic," said Timothy. "So, I'm very, very excited."

Dig deeper:

It’s not just about the music, however. Students have spent months learning about the cultures of Spain and Portugal, and now they’ll get to immerse themselves in them.

READ: Girl Scout program brings cookies to US troops stationed overseas

"I'm really excited for the food. Honestly, it's like we get to share our culture with different cultures," said Shanaia Fishersutton, a choir member. "It's like a cultural exchange, and we get to see how other people around the world live their day-to-day lives as opposed to ours."

For some, this trip marks their first time traveling internationally.

The Vox Nova Chamber Choir practicing.

"I think it’s really cool; it's my first time overseas. I've never actually traveled internationally before, so I'm super excited," said Aiden Bunce, a choir member. "I can't wait to, you know, share our culture that we have, and to share this wonderful music with people around the world."

The students in the choir are highly skilled, having to audition for their spots and train intensely.

READ: Heart transplant recipient turns survival story in hopeful mission alongside wife

Clear says the music they’ll perform carries deep themes that will resonate with audiences.

The Vox Nova Chamber Choir practicing.

"The repertoire that they're performing is a really deep repertoire, and our students talk about this," said Clear. "It involves themes that are very human and get at the core of who we are as humans. I think that our audience will be moved by those themes and the passion and dedication that our students use when they sing that music."

The trip is not just about the performances; it’s about connection, learning, and broadening horizons.

What's next:

For these young musicians, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity they’ll never forget.

The choir leaves for its tour over Spring Break. During its weeklong stay in Europe, the choir will perform three concerts.

Safe travels to them!

The Source: FOX 13's Bryan Gray collected the information in this story.

Watch FOX 13 News live:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: