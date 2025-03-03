Girl Scout program brings cookies to US troops stationed overseas.

The Brief A local Girl Scout program is bringing cookies to U.S. troops stationed overseas. Jaidyn and her fellow Girl Scouts are taking part in the Gift of Caring program, where they ask the community to donate boxes of cookies. It’s a tradition that continues to grow each year, with thousands of boxes sent to service members worldwide.



Girl Scout cookie season is in full swing, but for some troops, the sales aren't just about satisfying a sweet tooth.

One local Girl Scout is on a mission to give back to those serving overseas.

For Jaidyn, selling Girl Scout cookies is about more than just fundraising. "I'm here to help make our Gift of Caring packages," she said.

Jaidyn and her fellow Girl Scouts are taking part in the Gift of Caring program, where they ask the community to donate boxes of cookies to U.S. troops stationed overseas.

"What we do with all our donations through Girl Scouts is we use it to send boxes of Girl Scout cookies to our military troops," Jaidyn explained.

Kim Buettner, with the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida, says it’s a way for both the scouts and their customers to give back.

"Gift of Caring gives the Girl Scouts and our customers an opportunity to purchase a package of cookies or multiple packages of cookies and provide them to our military," Buettner. "We want to be able to give something back, and this is the perfect opportunity to do that."

The cookies are donated to Support the Troops, a nonprofit that sends care packages to military members serving far from home.

"It's a win-win," said Mark Van Trees, Director of Support the Troops. "We benefit because we get a ton of cookies to send to the military, and the Girl Scouts benefit because it’s a huge selling point when their girls are out there promoting the product. It’s been a wonderful relationship."

For some community members, like Jeannie Moles, purchasing cookies for the troops is an easy decision.

"Number one, you don’t have them in your house, but more importantly, it’s something special for people who do so much for us," Moles said.

For Jaidyn, it’s a way to give back to those who put their lives on the line for our country.

"It makes me really happy that we're able to give back to this organization that gives so much to us and honor the people who are doing so much for us," Jaidyn said.

A small gesture of gratitude, bringing a sweet taste of home to troops serving far away.

It’s a tradition that continues to grow each year, with thousands of boxes sent to service members worldwide.

What you can do:

If you’d like to contribute to the Gift of Caring program, visit your local Girl Scout troop or check out their website.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Bryan Gray.

