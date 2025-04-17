High school head football coach arrested for inappropriate behavior with students: PCSO

The Brief Tyler Eden, 31, is accused of inappropriate behavior with three female students at Bartow High School. Eden is the school's head football coach as well as a teacher. He faces felony and misdemeanor charges.



A teacher and head football coach at Bartow High School is facing serious charges, accused of inappropriate behavior toward multiple female students.

Arrest of Tyler Eden

The backstory:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into Tyler Eden, 31, began on April 2, 2025, after a parent reported inappropriate conversations between their daughter and Eden.

PCSO says the teen met with Eden to help him with athletic chores so she could earn community service hours. In the locker room, Eden allegedly told the teen he wanted to have sex with her despite the fact that he's married, to which the student said she didn't want to talk about that.

The next day, according to investigators, the teen asked Eden for a t-shirt after her hoodie got caught in a box and broke open her zipper. Eden allegedly responded by unzipping the student's jacket all the way, then trying to fix the hoodie before handing her a t-shirt.

PCSO says the teen went to a different locker room area to change into the t-shirt, then turned around and saw Eden standing behind her and watching. He then complimented the student's bra and mentioned multiple times that no cameras were set up in the area, according to deputies.

Investigators say Eden asked the teen not to report him. She reported the encounter to her parents that evening, then went to school administrators the next day.

Mugshot of Tyler Eden. Courtesy: Polk County Jail.

Administrators questioned Eden and told him he was being placed on leave, after which Eden reportedly admitted to helping the student fix the zipper while claiming the teen asked for his help.

PCSO says two more female students came forward during the investigation, with one telling deputies that Eden talked about how it would be "easy to do certain things" in the locker rooms because there were no cameras.

Another student said Eden asked her what she wanted to do after graduation. When she said she wanted to be a gynecologist, Eden allegedly said he would be a good fit for that job himself because he liked performing oral sex on women.

Investigators arrested Eden and booked him into the Polk County Jail.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Grady Judd released the following statement: "Not only is this highly inappropriate behavior by a teacher, imagine just how frightened this student was. Here was the head football coach who was already discussing lewd behavior, unzipping her clothes, then following her into a locker room where he remarked there are no cameras, and complimenting her undergarments. This guy is a total creep, and now he's going to jail. We are not going to tolerate anyone - especially school teachers and coaches - preying on our children."

Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Fred Heid also released a statement: "It’s unconscionable that an educator and coach would engage in this kind of behavior with students. This individual has shown that he cannot be trusted, and deserves to face justice for his actions. We commend the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for their thorough investigation, and for taking action to protect students."

What's next:

Eden faces the following charges:

Lewd offense against a student by an authority figure

Lewd and lascivious touching of a minor

Voyeurism

The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

