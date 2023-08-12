Higher suicide rates reported in Florida in 2022, CDC says

Recent data shows the United States hit a grim statistic in 2022 for the most suicides on record, with 49,500 people who took their own lives, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says that is more suicides than the amount reported during World War II.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is experiencing a large uptick in calls from people needing help, or seeking advice to help their loved ones going through a rough time.

"From last summer to this summer, we’ve seen an increase by 215% in the call volume to 988, and the stressors mentioned are substance abuse, financial stressors, just, life’s challenges, needing more support," said Meredith Grau Porter from the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

In Florida, suicide rates in 2022 were higher than in any of the last four years, at just more than 3,400 people. Experts say there is not just one specific reason.

"Firearms is the leading cause or the leading method of suicide, so that may play a factor as well for the increase we saw last year with suicide completion," said Grau Porter.

Suicidal ideation and completion has been due to social isolation also, due to the pandemic.

"We also see that substance abuse can play a role in that, maybe it’s repetitive use, maybe it’s a problem, maybe it’s just use of one time, but that can play a role in making different decisions that we might otherwise see or make," Grau Porter said.

Experts say there’s something everyone can do to reduce the number of suicides across the country.

"Spreading kindness, it’s sounds so simple, and so elementary in a lot of ways, with school starting it’s a perfect time to talk about kindness at all ages," said Grau Porter.

The crisis center says suicide ideation and completion impacts all ages and all demographics; something important to be mindful of.

The national suicide and crisis hotline is just three numbers: 988.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.