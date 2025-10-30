Highlands County doctor facing more charges after inappropriately touching medical professionals, patients: HCSO

The Brief A Highlands County doctor is facing more battery charges after deputies said he inappropriately touched other medical professionals and patients. He was originally arrested back in August on 10 counts of misdemeanor battery. Detectives do believe that there could be more victims, and are urging anyone with information to call (863) 402-7357 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.



A Highlands County doctor is facing more battery charges Thursday after deputies said he inappropriately touched other medical professionals and patients.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said Jorge Zeledon, 66, is now facing one count of felony battery on a person over 65 years old and 14 misdemeanor battery charges. Originally, he was arrested in August on 10 counts of misdemeanor battery and given a notice to appear in three separate cases, according to investigators.

What we know:

Zeledon first came under investigation earlier this year for inappropriately touching fellow medical professionals and patients.

However, after the sheriff's office posted about his arrest on social media, multiple other victims came forward – a total of 10 new cases, deputies said.

Other victims were also identified, but the statute of limitations expired on their complaints, according to authorities.

What you can do:

Detectives do believe that there could be more victims, and are urging anyone with information to call (863) 402-7357 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Tips can also be made on the Highlands County Sheriff's Office's app.