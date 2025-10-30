Tampa middle school teacher accused of having child porn arrested on fugitive warrant
TAMPA - A Tampa middle school teacher is behind bars awaiting extradition to Washington after being arrested on Tuesday on seven felony charges of possession of child sexual abuse material.
The backstory:
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Tampa Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a user downloading child sexual abuse material in August.
Detectives said they tracked the device to 38-year-old Tyrone Lee Cliff.
The original address assigned to the device identified Cliff’s residence in Spokane, Washington, but detectives said he recently moved to Ruskin.
Jail records show Cliff was working as a middle school teacher at Bayshore Christian School.
Before living in Spokane, investigators said Cliff owned a martial arts studio in the Tampa Bay area starting in 2015.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing.
