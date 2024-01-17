Highlands County woman wins $1 million on $50 scratch-off game

article

A Lake Placid woman won a $1 million prize playing the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

Barbara Arnesen, 67, claimed her prize as a one-time, lump sum payment of $640,000 after purchasing her winning ticket from Sunshine Food Mart, at 134 U.S. Highway 27 North, in Lake Placid.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The $50 scratch-off game launched in February and offers two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.

The odds of winning this particular game are 1-in-4.50, according to the Florida Lottery.