Highlands County homes being evacuated due to brush fire

Firefighters are working on containing a brush fire in Highlands County on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

All homes in the area from Paso Fino Drive to Northern Blvd. and Durrance Road to Henscratch Road were being evacuated because of the fire, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the evacuation zone was also extended north to Grand Concourse.

Courtesy: Highlands County Fire Rescue

According to deputies, residents between Durrance Rd. (east of Henscratch Road) and south of Lake Josephine Drive should be prepared to evacuate in case the brush fire continues to push north.

First responders are asking for people to avoid the area, so fire crews can focus on structure protection and keeping the fire from spreading.

According to Highlands County Fire Rescue, the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultral Center located at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring is open only for evacuees affected by the Bluebird Avenue brush fire.

READ: Hillsborough County firefighters respond to house fire on Nebraska Avenue

Courtesy: Highlands County Fire Rescue

The sheriff's office says Henscratch Road is closed near Bluebird Ave. due to the fire.

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter