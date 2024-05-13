Hillsborough County firefighters respond to house fire on Nebraska Avenue

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

Firefighters with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a house fire in Tampa early Monday morning.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

According to HCFR, at around 5:38 a.m., 911 dispatch began receiving calls from people reporting flames and smoke coming from a home on Indiana Drive in Tampa.

The first arriving crews found a house fully engulfed in flames. Crews deployed hose lines to battle the blaze and brought it under control in under ten minutes, according to HCFR.

After searching the home, firefighters found no residents, and there were no injuries to civilians or first responders.