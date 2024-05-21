Highlands County issues burn ban 1 week after 300-acre brush fire forced evacuations

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A burn ban is in effect in Highlands County for at least the next 30 days.

Highlands County officials issued a burn ban on Tuesday, which takes effect immediately.

Under the burn ban, no burning, residential or otherwise of any kind, may take place without a state of Florida Forest Service permit.

The burn ban includes, but is not limited to, all outdoor burning:

Yard trash, vegetation, grass

Lumber, trees

Household paper products

Debris

All bonfires, campfires, warming fires, fires in outdoor fireplaces, outdoor pyrotechnic displays, and open cooking fires are also prohibited. However, cooking on a contained gas or charcoal grill is allowed. Activities authorized by the Florida Forest Service are also permitted.

The burn ban applies to all unincorporated areas of Highlands County, including Lorida and Venus, and the special districts of Sun 'n Lake Improvement District and Spring Lake Improvement District, and the municipalities of Avon Park, Lake Placid, and Sebring.

The burn ban is in effect through June 20, but it may be lifted earlier or extended as conditions change.

The burn ban was imposed a week after a more than 300-acre brush fire broke out off Bluebird Avenue in South Sebring, forcing 190 people to evacuate.

The Highlands County brush fire forces nearly 200 people to evacuate.

Some residents lost vehicles, barns, and workshop areas.

The Florida Forest Service said the drought index for Highlands County is in the high 500s, which means anything like a lightning strike or even hitting a rock while you are mowing could start a spark.

Anyone who does not comply or violates this burn ban may be fined up to $500 and/or serve up to 60 days in jail.

