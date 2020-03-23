Hilarious video shows Texas boy refusing to go to sleep until he 'pet that dog'
Bedtime can be chaotic for parents and for one Texas boy, all he wanted to do was "pet that dog."
Kayla Holley, mother of 6-year-old Acesyn, told FOX 13 the family just rescued a Yorkie named Oliver. On one recent night, when it was time for Acesyn's bedtime, he wasn't quite ready yet.
Kayla captured video of her son repeatedly asking, "Can I pet that dog?" and her repeatedly responding with, "No."
She posted the video on TikTok.
Acesyn will be 7 years old on March 28.