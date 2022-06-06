Hillsborough County releases new evacuation zones for residents

article

One week into Hurricane season, and Florida has already had its first brush with a tropical disturbance. Hillsborough County officials just released new evacuation zones, and the map changes put 75,000 people in an evacuation zone for the first time.

The biggest map change is in East Tampa. The area bordered by the Hillsborough River to the north, Harney Road to the east, I-4 to the south, and I-275 to the west has been moved to Zone E, according to county officials. Another 55,000 residents that were in an evacuation zone previously were also redrawn outside of an evacuation zone.

Hillsborough officials are urging residents to start preparing for storm season now. Review your evacuation zone and have a disaster kit for evacuations or prolonged power outages ready.

To check your evacuation zone, visit HCFLGov.net/HEAT.