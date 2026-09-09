Hillsborough Co. Battalion Chief remembers brother, FDNY firefighter lost on 9/11

The Brief Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brian Muldowney lost his brother, Richie Muldowney during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack in New York City. Muldowney and some of his fellow HCFR firefighters went to Ground Zero in the days following the attacks. Although nearly 25 years have passed, they say September 11 still feels like yesterday.



A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battalion chief is remembering his brother, who died responding to the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center.

Ground Zero Recovery

What we know:

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brian Muldowney says his older brother, Richie Muldowney, was working for the New York City Fire Department on Sept. 11, 2001.

"It was, of course, the morning of, and I was holding up a guy just like my brother was doing that day and somebody called me up and said, 'Hey, is Richie working?' I said, 'I talked to him last night, he was working'. They said the plane just struck the Trade Center," Muldowney said.

He says his Richie Muldowney had climbed back into his fire engine that morning to head toward the World Trade Center.

Muldowney says his brother's firehouse had lost contact with Richie and a number of other firefighters.

Muldowney headed up to New York City, followed by now-retired Hillsborough County firefighter Joshua Tichenor.

"Our mission was to just be there for Brian and the firefighters of the firehouse," Tichenor said. "We knew that there were at least seven guys missing."

Muldowney says he spent months at Ground Zero, filling buckets of rubble, while also still searching for his brother.

In December 2001, Muldowney says the remains of his cousin and fellow FDNY firefighter, Kenneth Watson, were found.

It wasn't until several years later that DNA technology eventually identified a small remain of Richie Muldowney.

Honoring Fallen Heroes

What they're saying:

"When it comes to my brother, if he was not a part of it, he would have been mad," Muldowney said. "I think he probably knew he was going to pass that day, too, but that was him, though. He'd be upset if he wasn't there."

Muldowney says there's not one day that goes by where he doesn't think about his brother.

"People say, never forget," Muldowney said. "Sometimes we forget. And my family, we want to educate, have people remember. Just take a moment and reflect and be nice. We only get one shot in this world. Be nice."

After almost 25 years, Muldowney and Tichenor focus on the good that came out of one of the nation's most tragic days.

"Being united makes us stronger, and I think we can get back there," Tichenor said. "I'm hoping that we can get back there, because that's what I remember the most about being there for that time."

Legacy Of Remembrance

What's next:

The Muldowney family now supports and raises money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, in memory of all the 9/11 first responders.